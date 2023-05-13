Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290,825 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 116,345 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.58. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $975.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

