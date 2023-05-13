Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in News by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 160,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 106,565 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in News by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in News by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 167,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in News by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in News by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 76,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $409,212.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on News in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NWSA opened at $18.16 on Friday. News Co. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.31.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

