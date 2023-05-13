Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $693,000 Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 138.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.83.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,458 shares of company stock worth $207,291. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

