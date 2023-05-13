Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 67,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 32,705 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 54,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 196,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,629,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,645,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IJR opened at $91.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.94.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

