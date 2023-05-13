Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,300 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX opened at $130.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.81.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

