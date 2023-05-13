Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 42,597 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28,510.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBP stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $594.23 million, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.76%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

