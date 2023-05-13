Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 1,565 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Pinterest by 200.0% in the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Pinterest by 627.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,282,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,583,000 after buying an additional 8,869,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 262.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after buying an additional 8,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Pinterest by 278.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,416,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,204,000 after buying an additional 3,983,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Pinterest by 33.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,825,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,016,000 after buying an additional 2,940,932 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PINS opened at $21.40 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $209,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,343,097.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,463 shares of company stock valued at $3,844,970. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

