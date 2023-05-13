Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. UBS Group AG raised its stake in News by 128.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in News by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in News by 708.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in News by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of News by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

News stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.34. News Co. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter.

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

