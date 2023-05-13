Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the April 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bâloise Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BLHEF remained flat at $159.00 during trading on Friday. Bâloise has a one year low of $140.00 and a one year high of $176.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.92.
About Bâloise
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bâloise (BLHEF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Bâloise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bâloise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.