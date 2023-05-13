Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Short Interest Up 72.7% in April

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700,000 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the April 15th total of 11,410,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 591,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.3 days.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $87.76. The company had a trading volume of 577,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,513. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.50. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $110.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bank of Montreal

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the third quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 6,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.