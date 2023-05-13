Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays currently has C$64.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of C$78.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fundamental Research set a C$86.76 target price on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$77.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BNS opened at C$66.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$79.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$68.33. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$63.19 and a 1 year high of C$86.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C($0.19). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of C$7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.5091533 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia



The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

