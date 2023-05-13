Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the April 15th total of 9,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Banner Acquisition Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ BNNR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,961. Banner Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14.

Get Banner Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNNR. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Banner Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $768,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Banner Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,370,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banner Acquisition by 1,788.6% during the first quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 108,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 102,668 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Banner Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $973,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $227,000. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banner Acquisition Company Profile

Banner Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.