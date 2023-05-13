Barclays Cuts Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $52.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

HP has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.70.

HP opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

