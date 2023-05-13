Barclays Trims Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Target Price to C$27.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$30.42.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CWB opened at C$24.37 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$21.21 and a 52 week high of C$33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.27.

Canadian Western Bank Dividend Announcement

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$272.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$275.10 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5964654 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Western Bank

In related news, Senior Officer Azfar Karimuddin sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total value of C$25,401.50. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.