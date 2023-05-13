Barclays Trims Compass (NYSE:COMP) Target Price to $3.50

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on COMP. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Compass from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Compass in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Compass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.04.

Compass Stock Performance

Shares of COMP opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.70. Compass has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04.

About Compass

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $957.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.41 million. Compass had a negative return on equity of 80.35% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compass will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

