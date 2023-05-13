Barclays Trims Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Target Price to $4.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SWIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Latham Group from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Latham Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $381.88 million, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.21. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). Latham Group had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Cline acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 159,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,770. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

