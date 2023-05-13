Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BGH opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.14. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $14.44.

Insider Activity at Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

In other Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund news, CEO Michael Freno sold 4,531 shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $62,210.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 89,063 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 497,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 55,215 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $2,380,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

