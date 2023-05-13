Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.35-$7.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.03 billion-$51.03 billion.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of BAYRY stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $18.01.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.4302 dividend. This is an increase from Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.79%.

(Get Rating)

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

Featured Stories

