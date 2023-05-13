Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.35-$7.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.03 billion-$51.03 billion.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of BAYRY stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $18.01.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
