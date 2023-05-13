Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMWYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($98.90) to €95.00 ($104.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of BMWYY stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average of $33.01. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $40.38.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Dividend Announcement

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $2.2587 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

