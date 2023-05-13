Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the April 15th total of 111,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 113.8 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BDRFF remained flat at $138.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 988. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.44. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $93.05 and a 1 year high of $138.30.
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
