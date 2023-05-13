Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the April 15th total of 111,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 113.8 days.

OTCMKTS:BDRFF remained flat at $138.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 988. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.44. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $93.05 and a 1 year high of $138.30.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the Consumer and Tesa segments. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

