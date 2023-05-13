Beldex (BDX) Trading Down 6.2% This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0444 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $236.27 million and $3.55 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,792.46 or 0.06682513 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00055725 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00040497 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00019034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00019041 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006167 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000604 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,916,883,144 coins and its circulating supply is 5,327,283,150 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

