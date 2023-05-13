Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.09, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.58) earnings per share.

Beyond Meat Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $10.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02. The company has a market cap of $671.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.00. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $44.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BYND. Mizuho reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat

About Beyond Meat

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,907,000 after acquiring an additional 150,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 298,321 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at $6,875,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

