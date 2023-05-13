Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 56821744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.07.

About Bezant Resources

(Get Rating)

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, cobalt, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, Zambia, Botswana, Cyprus, and the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bezant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.