Biffa (LON:BIFF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 410 ($5.17) and last traded at GBX 410 ($5.17). 2,262,183 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 3,146,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 409.60 ($5.17).

Biffa Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 410 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 409.80. The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -51.25.

About Biffa

(Get Rating)

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste, and production of energy. The company offers general waste collection, dry mixed recycling, food waste collection, single stream recycling, hazardous waste collection and treatment, unplanned waste removal, skip hire, asbestos waste disposal, and bin cleaning services for businesses in sectors, including the construction, facilities management, hospitality and events, logistics waste solutions, manufacturing and production, public, retail waste management, and utilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biffa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biffa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.