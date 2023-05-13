BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Shares Up 9.4%

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

BioForce Nanosciences Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $21.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.00 and a beta of -1.57.

About BioForce Nanosciences

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of natural vitamins, minerals and other nutritional supplements, powders and beverages, formulated to promote a healthier lifestyle for active individuals in all age ranges. It markets products through social media and telemarketing. The company was founded on December 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

