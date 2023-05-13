Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEAGet Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Biomea Fusion from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Biomea Fusion Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMEA opened at $33.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of -1.04. Biomea Fusion has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $36.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bihua Chen acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,570,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,126,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $3,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,162,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bihua Chen purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,570,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,126,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 429,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 75,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 53,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

