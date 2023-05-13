Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Biomea Fusion from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Biomea Fusion Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMEA opened at $33.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of -1.04. Biomea Fusion has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $36.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

In other news, Director Bihua Chen acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,570,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,126,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $3,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,162,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bihua Chen purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,570,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,126,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 429,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 75,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 53,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Featured Articles

