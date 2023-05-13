BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) PT Lowered to $46.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.29.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.17. The firm has a market cap of $796.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.12. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $34.13.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,039,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,039,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $632,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,178.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,569 shares of company stock worth $1,731,273 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $24,904,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $10,867,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 193.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 340,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 224,564 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 872.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 169,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 19,120.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 118,356 shares during the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

