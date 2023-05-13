BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) 1-Day Volume Tops $406,820.92

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 13th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $26,837.85 or 1.00049289 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $333.29 million and $406,820.92 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 26,830.36616244 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $405,778.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

