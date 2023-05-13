Bitcoin (BTC) Trading Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 13th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $520.29 billion and $12.96 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $26,857.24 on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.57 or 0.00422842 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00128849 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00024141 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000429 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,372,293 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.
