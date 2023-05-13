Bitcoin Private Market Capitalization Achieves $938,364.68 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000731 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $938,364.68 and $8.35 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00121268 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00047630 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00030268 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001036 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

