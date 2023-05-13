BitShares Market Capitalization Tops $23.90 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $23.90 million and $1.87 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BitShares

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,970,723 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

