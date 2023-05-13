BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,335,747,000 after purchasing an additional 174,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after purchasing an additional 259,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,463,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $756.45.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,615 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $645.10 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The firm has a market cap of $96.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $657.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $695.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.