BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,754,000. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 251.2% in the 4th quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 313,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 224,095 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,153,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 45,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000.

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.11. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

