BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICSH. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $296,000.

Shares of BATS:ICSH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,423 shares. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11.

About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

