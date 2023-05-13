Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 78.8% from the April 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance

BGX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.86. 23,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,825. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11.

Get Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund alerts:

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGX. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $651,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,102,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 267.6% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,192 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,883 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.