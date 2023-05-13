Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Oppenheimer

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd.

Blade Air Mobility Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BLDE opened at $3.15 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $226.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92.

Insider Transactions at Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.11 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 18.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 18,439 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $52,182.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,399,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,960,024.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blade Air Mobility news, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $36,209.98. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,427,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,763.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 18,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $52,182.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,399,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,024.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,631 shares of company stock worth $429,482. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after purchasing an additional 302,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile



Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

