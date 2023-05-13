Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Trading Down 4.9%

Blue Star Foods Corp. (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12. 921,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,952,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on Blue Star Foods from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Blue Star Foods ( OTCMKTS:BSFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter. Blue Star Foods had a negative net margin of 103.35% and a negative return on equity of 122.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Star Foods by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 19,289 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Blue Star Foods in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Star Foods in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

