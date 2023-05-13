BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Shares Up 4.9%

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. 27,839 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 18,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

BluMetric Environmental Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The stock has a market cap of C$12.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Get BluMetric Environmental alerts:

BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. BluMetric Environmental had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of C$10.48 million for the quarter.

BluMetric Environmental Company Profile

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solution-oriented consultation, design, products, and construction services to clients with environmental issues in Canada and internationally. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and waste water treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BluMetric Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BluMetric Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.