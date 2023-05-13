BMO Capital Markets Raises Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $405.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $378.46.
Parker-Hannifin Price Performance
PH opened at $323.99 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $364.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49.
Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.06%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,462 shares of company stock worth $23,573,112 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.
