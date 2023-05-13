BNB Trading Down 4.3% This Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $48.30 billion and approximately $422.60 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $309.92 or 0.01153872 BTC on popular exchanges.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,860,019 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,860,135.23286846. The last known price of BNB is 310.16812825 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1355 active market(s) with $493,526,613.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

