Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$74.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. CIBC increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. National Bankshares raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$79.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$879,900.00. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Down 0.5 %

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

BBD.B opened at C$55.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.01. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$18.30 and a 52 week high of C$74.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$57.72.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

