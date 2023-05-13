Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,023,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,301 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises about 1.5% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.49% of Boston Scientific worth $324,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,527,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,496 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,117,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $779,157,000 after purchasing an additional 793,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,093,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,572,000 after purchasing an additional 432,709 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,552,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $408,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific Price Performance

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $321,542.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,398.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $321,542.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,398.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 203,860 shares of company stock worth $10,119,492. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,251,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,503,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $53.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.