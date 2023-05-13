BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the April 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on BrainsWay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

BrainsWay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY remained flat at $1.46 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,315. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.95. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $7.44.

Institutional Trading of BrainsWay

BrainsWay ( NASDAQ:BWAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 49.12%. The business had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in BrainsWay by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BrainsWay by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 47.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and sale of non-invasive neurostimulation treatments using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The Deep TMS uses magnetic pulses to stimulate neurons and consequently modulates the physiological activity of the brain.

