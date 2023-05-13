Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BRZE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Braze from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.56.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 0.72. Braze has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54.

Insider Activity

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Braze had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Braze will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jesse Feldman sold 7,532 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $256,012.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,875.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,430,712.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,410.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jesse Feldman sold 7,532 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $256,012.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,034 shares in the company, valued at $952,875.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,895 shares of company stock worth $2,197,402. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Braze by 189.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Braze by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Further Reading

