Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.47

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Bri-Chem Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of C$12.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.62.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$26.52 million during the quarter. Bri-Chem had a return on equity of 50.66% and a net margin of 8.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Bri-Chem Company Profile

Bri-Chem Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of oilfield chemicals for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

