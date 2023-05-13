Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Short Interest Down 24.6% in April

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the April 15th total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Bridgford Foods Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of BRID traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgford Foods has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of -0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53.
Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $61.62 million during the quarter.
Bridgford Foods Company Profile
Bridgford Foods Corp. engages in the manufacture, market, and distribution of frozen and snack food products. It operates through the Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products segments. The Frozen Food Products segment manufactures and distributes food products, including biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and sandwiches.
