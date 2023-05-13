Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Short Interest Down 24.6% in April

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the April 15th total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Bridgford Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BRID traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgford Foods has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of -0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53.

Get Bridgford Foods alerts:

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $61.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgford Foods stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bridgford Foods Co. ( NASDAQ:BRID Get Rating ) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.01% of Bridgford Foods worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Bridgford Foods Corp. engages in the manufacture, market, and distribution of frozen and snack food products. It operates through the Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products segments. The Frozen Food Products segment manufactures and distributes food products, including biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgford Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgford Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.