Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.06. 11,964,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,038,352. The company has a market cap of $142.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

