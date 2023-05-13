Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,820,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,786 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,018,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in Broadcom by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 3,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 688,580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $385,006,000 after acquiring an additional 22,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $631.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $627.68 and a 200-day moving average of $578.58. The company has a market capitalization of $263.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $648.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

