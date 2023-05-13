Brokerages Set Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Target Price at $24.85

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.54.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Susquehanna started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Fluence Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average is $18.59. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Insider Activity at Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $310.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $378,946.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,864.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 12,279.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 260,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 802.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 96,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 86,025 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

