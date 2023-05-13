Brokerages Set Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target at $59.93

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.27.

LITE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $72.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Lumentum by 16.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 32.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 26,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Trading Down 2.5 %

LITE opened at $42.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average is $54.71. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $96.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Analysts expect that Lumentum will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

